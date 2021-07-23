MML Investors Services LLC Invests $270,000 in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PFM stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.