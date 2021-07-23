MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Stock analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet stock opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $14,010,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.