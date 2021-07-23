Mizuho Trims Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Target Price to $51.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

AGR stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

