Mizuho Increases EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.03.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 138,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

