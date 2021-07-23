Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million.

Separately, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.