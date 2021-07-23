Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.0929 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $24,324.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00862603 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,792,478 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

