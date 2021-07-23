Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,892,450.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00.

MIME stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

