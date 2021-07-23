Millennium Management LLC Buys 773,281 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 237.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $50,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 289,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 173,257 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $7,642,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 994,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,511. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.