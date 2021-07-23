Millennium Management LLC Buys 461,347 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $56,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.79 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

