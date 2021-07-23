Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.98% of The RealReal worth $61,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 264.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 431,871 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 986.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 361,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 14.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 692,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,371 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,011,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,489. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

