Millennium Management LLC Acquires 510,017 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 298.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 510,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $43,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $119,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $58,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

BRKR stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 537,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

