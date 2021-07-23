Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,171. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

