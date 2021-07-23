Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $197,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $185.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

