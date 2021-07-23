Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $286.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

