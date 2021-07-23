Michael Mente Sells 119,513 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.91. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

