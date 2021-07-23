Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.42 ($11.08).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.10 ($13.06) on Friday. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

