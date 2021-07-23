Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.