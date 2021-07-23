Methanex’s (MX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$48.79.

Shares of MX opened at C$42.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$24.44 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -11.14%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

