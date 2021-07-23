Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells $102,121.92 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $11.89 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $827.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

