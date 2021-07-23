Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%.

NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $993.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

