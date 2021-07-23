Mercury Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $650,744.33 and $528.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.55 or 1.00231525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

