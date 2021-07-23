Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $7,991.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.00438713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.25 or 0.01377937 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.