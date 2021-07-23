Meme (MEME) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Meme has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $447.12 or 0.01366123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00440142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.