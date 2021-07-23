Melvin Capital Management LP Invests $76.65 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,580. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

