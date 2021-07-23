Melvin Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 700,000 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,227,000. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,732. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

