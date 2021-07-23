Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 496.83. The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

