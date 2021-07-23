Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS:HIIIU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 38,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,647. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.