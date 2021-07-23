Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,973 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vonage were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 15,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,584. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

