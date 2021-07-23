MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Specifically, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,552 shares of company stock worth $490,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. Analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.