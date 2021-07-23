MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.34. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,552 shares of company stock valued at $490,425 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 362.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

