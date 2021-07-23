Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Itau BBA Securities

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was upgraded by Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$3.47 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

