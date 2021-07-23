Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Itau BBA Securities

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was upgraded by Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$3.47 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.36.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.