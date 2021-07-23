MEET.ONE Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $920,603.02 and approximately $6,981.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00100208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00140601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,306.95 or 1.00083125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.