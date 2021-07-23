Medica Group (LON:MGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGP. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 164.75 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.20. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £201.64 million and a P/E ratio of 137.29.

In other news, insider Stuart Quin purchased 19,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

