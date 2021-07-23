McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises approximately 7.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $48,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,520,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 2,015,908 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 297,711 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 205,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $431,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.