McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,918,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Visa by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.33. 113,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,397,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.10. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

