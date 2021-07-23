McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,180,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.11. 258,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,194,445. The company has a market cap of $457.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.