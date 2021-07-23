McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

