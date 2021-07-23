McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 22,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

