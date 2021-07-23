MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MBIA were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised MBIA from a "d" rating to a "c-" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBI opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

