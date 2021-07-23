Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.40. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 1,454 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $540.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

