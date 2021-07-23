Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 51,681 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,681 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

