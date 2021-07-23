Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,334 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

WFC opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

