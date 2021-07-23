Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 41,971 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 214.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,971 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,747,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

