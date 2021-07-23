Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

