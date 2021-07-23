Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH opened at $88.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

