Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 135,826 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in VEON were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VEON by 137.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.