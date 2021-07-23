Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

