Massnet (MASS) Price Up 44.7% This Week

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $62.41 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Massnet has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00083576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.00861900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

