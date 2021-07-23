Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 17,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Workiva stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $129.44.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Workiva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

