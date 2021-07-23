Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $132.73 Average PT from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.35. 34,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,716. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $146.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

